Murfreesboro 911 center implements new technology to improve response

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center is one of the first 911 Centers in Tennessee to implement an innovative new technology called CueHit PowerEngage.

It will track citizen satisfaction and solicit feedback after a call is made to the ECC.

The new technology uses text messaging to contact some 911 and non-emergency callers who have recently reported or been involved in certain types of incidents.

These text messages are sent out hours or days after a call for service. The message will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with the Murfreesboro 911 Center. The survey consists of a few questions and will allow citizens to provide their feedback.

CueHIt PowerEngage gives citizens a chance to recognize and thank the 911 operator who answered their call for help or assistance.

City officials say not everyone will receive a survey, and citizens that do not want to participate can simply not respond.

It is important to note that these surveys should not be used to report any type of emergencies, request other non-emergency assistance, or file a complaint.

The implementation of this new citizen feedback solution for 911 comes during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week which held is from April 10 to April 16.