MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An amphitheater project proposed for the Murfreesboro Gateway area has failed by one vote in a City Council meeting after an initial council split of 3 to 3 and one abstention.

Those opposed to the project cited concerns about traffic and noise.

The proposed site would have been near to St. Thomas hospital, and some, like Councilman Shawn Wright, were concerned about the ability of ambulances to reach or aid patients in a timely manner in the event of a concert.

The City of Murfreesboro said that this might not necessarily be the end of the project, however. The possibility that the amphitheater comes up again for another vote was mentioned as something to watch for in upcoming Council agendas.