New amphitheater planned for Murfreesboro Gateway area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Shane McFarland and Chairman of Notes Live, INC JW Roth unveiled plans Thursday for a 4,500-seat open-air amphitheater in the Murfreesboro Gateway called The Sunset Music Colosseum on the River.

The entertainment campus will be located near the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital on an 18.2-acre city parcel at the southeast corner of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard.

Sunset Amphitheater will host large touring acts on a live music campus that will include 32 firepit suites, stadium-style seating and casual lawn seating.

A Boot Barn Hall will adjoin and host up to 1,400 people indoors. It will be modeled after a venue of the same name in Colorado Springs.

The proposed $40 million project also includes a Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern — an upscale, casual dining restaurant that will feature a tasting room, rooftop patio and integrated large outdoor patio with outdoor fireplaces.

Notes Live/City of Murfreesboro

Together, the venues are expected to hire 200 full and part-time employees and feature weekly concerts. Approximately 800,000 patrons per year are projected to visit Bourbon Brothers, Boot Barn Hall and the Sunset on the River.

“Providing final agreements are approved by Council, the amphitheater will be a public-private partnership adding a significant amenity to the area and elevating Murfreesboro in the Nashville music scene," said McFarland. "As mayor, I am delighted, along with the City Council, to welcome Notes Live to Murfreesboro in making this substantial investment, and we look forward to Notes Live contributing to the community in many ways.”

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to be full steam ahead in building our new Murfreesboro campus," said Notes Live CEO JW Roth. "We love Murfreesboro and plan to build one of the most luxurious music campuses in the country. We expect our live streaming and content strategy to make ‘Live from Murfreesboro’ a household name in every living room in America.”

Notes Live was drawn to Murfreesboro as an attractive high-growth area, located along major corridors near Music City, with fitting age and income demographics.

“This potential public-private partnership announcement definitely fits our long-term vision for the City. Murfreesboro civic leaders have long set sights on an amphitheater within the City as part of park development, including a tentative design on the same property,” said City Manager Craig Tindall. “Music industry professionals have indicated to developers the excitement about Notes Live plans and the belief in its success. The additional media platforms planned to grow from the venues will be an important aspect in meeting the City’s future economic objectives.”

Notes Live provides more information about the project on its website.