Murfreesboro celebrates first Hot Chicken Festival

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Murfreesboro celebrated the first ever Hot Chicken festival and hundreds of people stopped by for some food.

Event organizers said they started thinking about hosting the event last year and making it happen required months of preparation.

The festival featured more than 100 vendors selling crafts, desserts, and of course the iconic dish. There was also live music and games for kids.

Organizers said it was an opportunity to enjoy a meal with people from across the community.

"Murfreesboro is a growing city and an amazing city. And that's what's very nice that we have people moving in to the city, bringing different things from other areas and bringing a different feel. So we want to make sure we have inclusion, diversity and lots of fun right here in Murfreesboro. We don't have to jump on the highway, we can do it right here," organizer Mylikia Franklin said.

If all goes as planned the festival will be back next year. Organizers said they hope that it keeps getting bigger and better.

