Murfreesboro City Schools' staff, families team up to help Ukrainian families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The war in Ukraine has forced millions of people to leave their country.

Groups around the world are stepping up to help, including staff and families at Murfreesboro City Schools.

The school district has about 200 buckets filled with all the necessities that will be sent over the millions of families that had to flee their homes.

The buckets contain personal hygiene items, kitchen items, toys, and personal notes from students to the Ukrainian families.

Some students took the time to translate the notes to Ukrainian.

Murfreesboro City Schools' families and staff teamed up with Healing Hands International to fill the buckets.

"Unfortunately, families are going to be displaced. Their house might be damaged, or they have to get out for safety. So, these buckets are meant to help them. I'll be honest with you; I can't even imagine what those families are going through" said Don Bartch, principal of Overall Creek Elementary.

The school district plans to load up the buckets Monday morning and bring them to Nashville so they can be shipped off.

Right now, the UN's refugee agency estimates 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled the country because of the invasion

If you would like to help or fill buckets too for Ukrainian families, click here for more information.