Murfreesboro community on edge after series of car break-ins

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents of a Murfreesboro neighborhood are speaking out after a string of car break-ins left many feeling unsafe and out of pocket.

Despite adding more security cameras, neighbors on Enclave Drive say the incidents continue to happen, costing them financially and emotionally.

“Your home is supposed to be a place of refuge and safety, and your home isn’t a place where you’re supposed to be scared,” Resident Hope Crowder said.

Crowder has been personally affected by the crimes, with her vehicles being targeted twice. Most recently, thieves stole her SUV after she accidentally left it unlocked.

“A lot of us have let our guard down because we do feel safe in this community, so for this to happen has kind of thrown us all for a loop,” Crowder said.

Crowder explained that the theft happened after a busy evening when she forgot to bring her purse inside.

“I have two young kids, and in the busyness of the evening, I completely forgot to take my purse in the house. It was a very costly and heartbreaking mistake on my part,” she said.

Her purse, which contained credit cards and car keys, was taken along with her vehicle.

“We were woken up by the police at 5:30 a.m.,” Crowder recalled. “They asked if we had our car doors open and if we left the car in the middle of the road. We said no, and they said they believed someone had burglarized our cars and attempted to steal my husband’s car.”

Though Crowder recovered her SUV, it was completely totaled. Neighbors have started adding more security measures, including cameras, in hopes of deterring more crimes.

“I decided from the very beginning that I wasn’t going to let them steal any more from my family,” Crowder said.

She hopes police can catch those responsible and says the strength of the community’s support has meant everything.

“Without the support, it would’ve been a really lonely and isolating thing to go through,” Crowder said.

Crowder urges residents, regardless of where they live, to lock their car doors and remove valuables to prevent becoming a target.

