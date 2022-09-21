Murfreesboro firefighters rescue construction worker from 10-foot-deep trench

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A construction worker was rescued from a 10-foot deep trench Tuesday afternoon.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters responded to a call on Johnson Street at 2:15 p.m.

Officials arrived at the site of a sewer rehabilitation project just off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Witnesses told officials that the worker was walking backwards as he helped a dump truck reverse before he fell down the trench.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Firefighters put at 16-foot ladder inside the trench during the rescue. After climbing into the trench, they placed the construction worker onto a spine board to mobilize his neck and back.

The fire crew placed the man into a stokes basket at a shallow end of the trench before he was raised back up toward the street.

The worker was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and care. He was since been released from the hospital.

Crews with Ladder 1, Ladder 4, Rescue 4 and 11, Battalion Chief 1 and 2 and Safety 1 and 2 helped assist in the rescue process.