Murfreesboro graphic artist designs a cover for newest Dolly Parton comic book

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dolly Parton is once again the main character in a comic book about her life.

"Female Force: Dolly Parton: The Sequel" is in stores now, and for die-hard collectors a very limited edition copy is on sale at Z's Comic Lair in Murfreesboro.

Local graphic artist Orlando Guzman designed the cover of the special edition for sale.

"It still doesn't feel real although I've held it in my hands and autographed a few copies," said Orlando Guzman.

The artist studied archival photos and also collaborated with the editor for the unique cover creation.

"He said what about you put some people on it that you think represent strong female influences along with Dolly Parton. So I put in She-Hulk, Batgirl and my wife," Guzman said.

The owners of Z's Comic Lair said when they learned Tidal Wave Comics was making another Dolly Parton book, they called Guzman, their customer.

"The result is awesome. The result is really cool," said Patrick Zambrano, an owner. "We kind of gave him free rein of what he wanted to do with it, and he showed us like a rough drawing of what he did and it was incredible. We didn't make any changes to it."

The artist's wife, Nicole, colored in the illustration.

Copies of the comic are going fast. A regular copy costs $8.00. A premium copy with a foil cover costs $15.00.