Murfreesboro home floods, owner wonders what to do without flood insurance

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro family is left wondering what to do next after their home flooded.

The family sent us this picture of their home on Brink Bend Ct. when more than a foot of water poured in. Owner Marsia Miller said the house has been in the family since 1998. She said it flooded once before in 2021, but this is the worst they've seen it.

Marsia said they are not covered by flood insurance, and they're not in a floodplain. She called this a very difficult situation, and they're not sure what steps they should take.