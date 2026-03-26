Murfreesboro hosts Sip, Shop and Stroll Downtown After 5 event to highlight local historic businesses

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — People looking for something to do in Rutherford County can get an intimate look at what downtown Murfreesboro has to offer during a Sip, Shop and Stroll Downtown After 5 event on Thursday.

Local shops will stay open late to give attendees a chance to explore the historic downtown area. The event offers an intimate experience for shoppers to find unique gifts and clothes while enjoying food and drinks.

Main Street Murfreesboro Executive Director Sarah Callender and local shop owners are participating in the event to highlight the importance of supporting downtown businesses. You can find those participating here.

Another exciting event coming up for the area is the Friday Night Live concert series. You can find that line up here.

Have questions about the Sip, Shop and Stroll event or other downtown Murfreesboro activities? Watch the full video to see our live interviews with local business owners. Feel free to share your experience with me directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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