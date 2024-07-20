Murfreesboro man arrested after bicyclist killed in crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro man was arrested Friday after leaving the scene of a deadly collision involving a bicyclist on S Rutherford Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of S. Rutherford Blvd. between a 2011 Buick Enclave and a 30-year-old bicyclist, according to Murfreesboro police.

Police say two women drove the Buick SUV back to the scene shortly after the incident, and one of the women claimed that she was driving when the bicyclist was hit. Investigators later determined that this claim was false and identified the driver responsible for the crash as 41-year-old Murfreesboro resident Isaiah Isom.

Members of the police department's Fatal Accident Crash Team visited Isom at his home and questioned him about the incident. He initially denied that he was driving but later confessed to being involved in the deadly collision.

Isom was arrested and has been charged with leaving the scene involving death/serious bodily injury and driving on a revoked license due to a previous DUI. Police say Isom may face additional charges for this incident.

The two women who falsely told police they were involved were interviewed by FACT investigators. The Rutherford County District Attorney General's Office and a Rutherford County Grand Jury will review the evidence gathered by the investigative team to determine any legal consequences for the two women.

The identity of the crash victim is being withheld until their next of kin is notified, says police.

Isom is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on an $8,000 bond. He is set to appear in the Rutherford County General Sessions Court on August 19.

This incident remains under investigation by FACT investigators. If you witnessed the crash, please contact Murfreesboro Police Officer Corey Smelser by email at 0973@murfreesborotn.gov.

