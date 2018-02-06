Murfreesboro Man Charged With Exploitation Of A Minor

Cloudy
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Rutherford County man has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography images on a social media account.
Agents said they later determined that the account belonged to David Dehoff.
A search warrant was executed at his home and he was arrested on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $95,000 bond.