Murfreesboro Man Charged With Exploitation Of A Minor

2:08 PM, Feb 6, 2018
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Rutherford County man has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography images on a social media account.

Agents said they later determined that the account belonged to David Dehoff.

A search warrant was executed at his home and he was arrested on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $95,000 bond.

