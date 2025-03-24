Murfreesboro man shot and killed after aiming shotgun at police Sunday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police say a man is dead after an officer involved shooting in broad daylight Sunday. The TBI is leading the investigation into what happened.

The TBI says an altercation started at about 4 p.m. at a home on Goose Creek Lane, where officers responded to a report of a domestic situation. They found a man armed with a shotgun when they arrived.

Officials say he pointed the gun at and verbally threatened them. The situation escalated and two officers fired shots at the man, who retreated into a house.

Murfreesboro Special Operations Unit officers were then called to the scene. They later went into the home and found the man dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine man's the cause of death. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

This is an active investigation.

