Murfreesboro memorial honors lives lost on 9/11

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office held its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday to honor those lost in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

The ceremony was held at the 9-11 Memorial, which features a 3,000-pound beam from the World Trade Center that points to New York City.

At @RCTNSheriff stands a memorial created from a Tower One beam.

It may be 20 yrs later, but we never forget.



On this and every day, we remember those who lost their lives and made the ultimate sacrifice.

#911Anniversary@NC5 pic.twitter.com/SniGjX9zJg — Levi Ismail (@LeviAIsmail) September 10, 2021

“The 9-11 ceremony memorializes the lives of emergency responders, civilians and military who gave their lives responding to the terrorists’ attacks and who protected America’s freedoms,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said. “We want to remember their sacrifices.”

The beam is secured by three columns to represent the firefighters, law enforcement officers and paramedics who gave their lives Sept. 11, 2001.