Watch
News

Actions

Murfreesboro memorial honors lives lost on 9/11

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
The ceremony was held at the 9-11 Memorial that features a 3,000-pound beam from the World Trade Center that points to New York City.
BLOMMEL9853_01_frame_624.jpeg
Posted at 1:25 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 14:25:33-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office held its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday to honor those lost in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

The ceremony was held at the 9-11 Memorial, which features a 3,000-pound beam from the World Trade Center that points to New York City.

“The 9-11 ceremony memorializes the lives of emergency responders, civilians and military who gave their lives responding to the terrorists’ attacks and who protected America’s freedoms,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said. “We want to remember their sacrifices.”

The beam is secured by three columns to represent the firefighters, law enforcement officers and paramedics who gave their lives Sept. 11, 2001.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap