Murfreesboro Police arrest 'rock burglar' after 41 alleged break-ins

Murfreesboro Police say they have finally arrested the so-called "Rock Burglar," who they believe may be responsible for at least 41 business break-ins over the last several months in Murfreesboro.
Posted at 10:00 PM, Jun 17, 2022
During each break-in, police said the burglar used a rock to smash through a glass window or door to gain entry, before searching for a cash register.

Police say Jalen Ellison, 28, was taken into custody after an attempted break-in at Koji Express Japanese Grill on Friday morning.

Police said an officer patrolling the area noticed broken glass on the ground next to the drive-thru around 5 a.m., saying a rock had been thrown through one pane of a double-pane glass door. The burglar did not enter the restaurant.

Another officer saw Ellison getting into a car on Maple Street behind the business. The officer stopped the car and then arrested Ellison.

Police said Ellison may be responsible for at least 41 business break-ins since November 23 in Murfreesboro.

