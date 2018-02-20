Murfreesboro Police Hold Training Class Toward Safe Apartment Certification

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - It's been a problem repeating itself in the mid-state: violence erupting at apartments near Middle Tennessee State University. The City of Murfreesboro has continued to combat the problem with a new apartment citification plan.
It stems from a new unit of police officers that's been working with apartment complexes that primarily cater to students.
On Friday, rental companies participated in the first free workshop, where apartment managers learned best practices from Murfreesboro Police and Fire, to make sure residents are safe.
They've already been working with the police department on special lease additions making it easier for apartments to kick out tenants who commit crimes.
"The apartment owners are doing things the right way, with security, with lighting, making sure their facilities are able to maintain handling different parking requirements," said Mayor Shane McFarland.
There are two other phases of the program for apartment complexes, before they can become certified, including an on site visit, and getting tenants involved.