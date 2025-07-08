Murfreesboro police increase patrols at crash-prone intersections

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police have identified 18 intersections in the city where crashes happen frequently and have increased patrols to address the issue.

The department has added officers, including some in unmarked vehicles, to monitor these high-risk areas during the summer months, when crash severity tends to increase.

“Crashes that do happen in the summer months, typically they’re involving more speed and are more dangerous on the roadways,” said Lt. Zachary Ferrell of the Murfreesboro Police Department’s Traffic Division.

According to Ferrell, the main causes of these crashes include distracted driving, improper following distance, running red lights and failing to yield the right of way.

Local business owner Michael Dowl, who operates the Frozen Magic ice cream truck, said he has witnessed the problem firsthand while driving his route.

“People want to get from point A to point B, and I don’t know why you’re in such a rush because it only takes a second for an accident or something fatal to happen,” Dowl said.

Dowl believes the increased police presence will help improve safety on Murfreesboro roads.

“The more the police are around, you wouldn’t have too many mishaps,” he said.

Police officials emphasized that their approach isn’t solely focused on issuing citations. Officers are also taking time to have educational conversations with drivers to promote safer driving habits.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.