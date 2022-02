MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are investigating a possible domestic incident that left three people shot.

The incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. on Nancy Seward Drive.

Police say three people were shot after a fight between two men. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

All parties are known to each other and police are not looking for a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.