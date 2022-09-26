Murfreesboro Police investigating shoot at an apartment complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Hawthorne South Apartments Sunday afternoon.

Police say a man with a gun was after approaching a white Honda Civic. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Two nearby apartments were struck by bullets. No one else was injured in the incident.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and the men may have known each other. They say there is no immediate threat to the public.

They intend to interview the driver of the Civic to get his version of what happened. They also want to speak to a male teenager who was in the parking during the shooting. The two men are asked to contact Lieutenant James Abbott at 629-201-5523.

The shooting remains under investigation.