Murfreesboro Police launching a Real Time Crime Center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is trying to improve response times and cut back on crime with a new Real Time Crime Center.

"You actually get to see the product of what happens on the street or dispatch. You get to see if from a different perspective," Crime Data Analyst Supervisor, Ashley Smith, said.

The center is in the final stages of being completed. It will use Automatic License Plate Readers, which are already placed around parts of the city.

"We get those alerts through that system in order to help any officers on the streets. With the help of ALPRs we can say we just saw this potential stolen vehicle coming through this intersection where this LPR hit. Let’s see if we can help intercept it and recover it," Smith explained.

Also, using Public Safety Cameras, which are in the process of being installed.

Smith said the only information related to active investigations will be pulled.

"Detectives and officers have to fill out a specific form and it has to get approved by a supervisor stating the reason as to why they’re wanting the information," Smith said.

She said the ultimate goal is to increase their solvability rate and response times.

Smith thinks this major investment will make the community safer.

The police department's spokesperson says camera locations were based primarily on violent crime data or in areas where a specific need has been identified.

The department is also waiting on council approval to install gunshot detectors into neighborhoods, so police can respond in real time.

More information on the center can be found on the police department's website.

