Murfreesboro police identify attempted bank robbery suspect, search continues

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police have identified a man accused of attempting to rob a Murfreesboro credit union and say he remains at large after evading authorities in West Tennessee.

Investigators identified the suspect as 47-year-old George Treece of Kentucky. Police say Treece attempted to rob the Ascend Federal Credit Union on Memorial Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon but left without getting any money.

Treece is also suspected of robbing a bank in Lebanon, according to Murfreesboro police. Detectives with the Lebanon Police Department are working closely with Murfreesboro investigators.

MPD detectives and crime analysts used license plate reader technology and other investigative tools to identify the getaway vehicle, a black GMC pickup truck, in the hours following the robberies.

With assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol located Treece in West Tennessee near Jackson.

Troopers attempted to stop Treece's vehicle, but authorities say he fled into a wooded area. Despite an extensive overnight search, Treece remains on the run.

Police said Treece's pickup truck and evidence connected to the investigation have been recovered.

Investigators are urging residents in the West Tennessee area to call 911 immediately if they see Treece.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.