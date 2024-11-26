Murfreesboro police searching for multiple suspects in gas station smash and grab

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police are searching for multiple suspects after a smash and grab at a busy gas station this month. Surveillance video captured the crime on tape.

Police say the burglary happened at the 7-Eleven on Church Street on November 14th, around 5:30 a.m., while the store was open with the clerk and customers inside.

In the video a man wearing green can be seen tying wire around an ATM after the pickup was backed into the business's glass window. The driver of the pickup then drove off to pull the ATM from its base.

The thieves loaded it into the pickup's bed and sped away. Police say some time later they later found the stolen a pickup truck on Rutherford Boulevard. They also found a second stolen victim linked to the crime and the ATM, but they're still searching for the suspects.

If you have any idea who these guys are, you're asked to call Murfreesboro Police.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.