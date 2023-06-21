Murfreesboro Police searching for three suspects who hit officer with car during traffic stop

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people are on the run after Murfreesboro Police said they fled from a traffic stop, hitting a police officer in the process Tuesday night.

Police have not shared publicly the names of the suspects or described who they are looking for, but they say they do know who they are looking for and the search continued overnight.

Murfreesboro police said an officer was helping another officer and a recruit on a traffic stop on Old Fort Pkwy and Chaffin Place around 8:30 p.m.

The driver of the green 1997 Honda Civic that was being stopped sped away, hitting the officer who was standing at the passenger side of the car.

Four people total were in the car. The driver and two of the passengers got out of the car on I-24 near the New Salem Highway exit. The fourth passenger, a woman, then drove the car to a nearby Walmart where she was detained by officers.

Police have identified the male driver, a male passenger, and another female passenger.

Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are helping Murfreesboro police with the search.

As for the officer who was hit, he was taken to the hospital. The department said he was alert and talking which is a good sign.