Murfreesboro Rally Held In Support Of Immigrants

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Dozens of people gathered to be a voice for immigrants with a rally in Murfreesboro.

There has been a fight in the nation over securing the fate of hundreds of thousands of immigrants known as Dreamers. It's been a hot topic in recent months after President Donald Trump made a push for less immigration.

"Just because they weren’t born here doesn’t mean that this isn’t their home. They’ve grown up here. They’ve lived here," said Susannah Moore, of Lee University.

A group of Lee University students traveled to Murfreesboro to stand up for DACA recipients on Saturday morning and said for Dreamers, this is the only home they know.

"The problem with America today is most people don’t care unless it impacts them or their family directly. It’s important to think about your neighbor because dreamers make a great part of this community," said Mercedes Harris, of Lee University.

Another rally has been planned on February 17 in Shelbyville.