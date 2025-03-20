Murfreesboro restaurant carries on family legacy after loss

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant has been a staple in the Murfreesboro community, serving homecooked soul food to loyal customers for more than 20 years. The meat-and-three, founded by the Sowell family, has long been known for its welcoming atmosphere and rich flavors. But now, the family is navigating a tremendous loss.

The Sowell family has welcomed customers through its doors, creating a space built on love, tradition, and good food. Jimi’s father John laid the groundwork and his brother Jeff handled the savory dishes

"Everything that comes off this line is Jeff’s recipes," Jimi said. Jimi focused on the sweets. "I always loved sweets and my grandmother basically taught me how to cook over the phone."

Their mother, Mattie, was the boss. "Had John and I known that they wanted to cook instead of being a doctor we could’ve saved a lot of tuition," Mattie said.

This is the first week back without Jeff, who died on Sunday at 63. "You’ve got to keep your mind working because sitting at home thinking about it," Jimi said.

Just six months earlier, the family lost John, Mattie’s husband of 65 years. "It’s been rough, but I am a Christian, and God is so good. He’s been so good to us," Mattie said.

Walking through the restaurant, reminders of their loved ones are everywhere.

"Everything you see in here are memories," Jimi said. The grief is overwhelming at times. "It’s happiness and sadness," he said.

But the restaurant’s loyal customers have been checking in, offering support and prayers.

Jimi and Mattie plan to keep the restaurant going as long as possible—continuing to honor the two family members who helped start it all.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com