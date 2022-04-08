Murfreesboro sports complex proposal passes first council hurdle

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A proposed $350 million sports complex in Rutherford County cleared its first zoning hurdle.

Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday on first reading to approved the zoning requests for the Legacy Sports and Entertainment Park.

The more than 250 acre park will be developed on Broad Street near I-840 and the Stones River.

Property for the park is being sold by members of two family that have owned the property since the 1800s.

The sports park will contain multiple sports facilities, a fitness and wellness center and a 6,000 seat outdoor arena for events and concerts.

“We are excited about finalizing annexation and zoning for this new development with Legacy Sports Tennessee that is expected to be a game changer for our community,” said Mayor Shane McFarland.

According to an economic impact study, the sports park could have an economic impact of more than $350 million by the fifth year of its opening.

The project was first announced in December 2021.

Groundbreaking for the sports park is being aimed for later this year with a potential grand opening in 2024.

A site plan will still be required for review by the Murfreesboro Planning Commission.