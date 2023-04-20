Murfreesboro teen becomes first Tennessean to earn prestigious bowling scholarship

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mufreesboro high school junior becomes first Tennessean to earn the prestigious Zeb bowling scholarship for commitment to growing the sport and community service.

William Smith began bowling competitively in 4th grade, fell in love with the sport and set aside other hobbies to become nationally ranked.

"Bowling is really one of those things that you can do when you're nine and you can do when you're ninety," Smith said.

During his junior year in 2022-2023, he was his team's captain and MVP.

"We're all just good friends, something that you do get in other sports but I feel like it's not to the same extent that you do in bowling," he said.

His commitment to his team and the sport during the Spring months showed when Smith achieved something most bowlers never touch.

"Over the past couple months, I've had three 300s," explained Smith. "For a 300, you have to shoot 12 consecutive strikes in a row and one game and for people who don't bowl and for people who do bowl, but just casually that's very difficult."

Claire Kopsky William Smith prepares to bowl wiping off his bowling ball to ensure consistency and speed of his shoot.

Smith's excellence in the ally comes from much discipline outside in the community.

"Scouting is a lot of responsibility, but it's also a lot of fun," he explained.

In the Spring of 2023, he earned his Eagle Scout Award after spending his spare time as a camp leader encouraging younger scouts.

"My proudest achievement and that is becoming to be a part of that position," Smith said. "And it's really just giving back to the kids that are coming up."

The Zeb Scholarship is sending Smith and his parents to Vegas in the Spring for more bowling competition.

"They don't they don't just look for your bowling achievement. They look for things that you've done outside the board, which is definitely a big part of all the scholarships," he said. "It's very humbling to be able to have that sort of opportunity."