Murfreesboro woman celebrates 42 years of serving community members experiencing homelessness

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homelessness is an issue many communities across the mid-state face. Many organizations and churches are ready to help those in need.

For 42 years, Carolyn Young has been one of those helping hands. Known for her kindness, Carolyn Young, the founder of Look Along The Road Ministries, has never met a stranger.

Thomas Owens met Carolyn nine years ago while he was experiencing homelessness.

“She will even stop and give you a ride if you need it. I just love her to death,” he said.

Carolyn is known as "Miss Carolyn" around the Boro. Her dedication to helping others is well-known.

“She’s one of a kind and what she does for people is unbelievable,” Owens added.

Carolyn has spent the last 22 years in Murfreesboro, serving those in need.

“They don’t trust everybody, but if you love on them and talk to them and let them know it’s okay... I’ve been there and understand the emptiness and loneliness,” she explained.

Carolyn is able to serve others with the assistance of other nonprofits and churches.

“It’s a joy when you can come out and see what impact you’re making in people’s lives,” said Horace Marable, founder of Agape Outreach.

Every third Saturday of the month, volunteers gather at the train station lot to provide food and other necessities.

“They get to shop and eat,” Carolyn noted.

Despite challenges, such as dealing with Cicadas this month, the volunteers remain undeterred.

“Thank you so much for bringing it. These cicadas are busy,” one volunteer remarked.

Miss Carolyn is determined to show those struggling that the community cares.

“God puts people in your pathway for a reason, so you’re never lost or alone,” she said. “All you need to do is find me.”

Carolyn Young feeds the homeless seven days a week and continues to see the number of people experiencing homelessness grow. If you would like to support her cause, reach out to her at (615) 869-8174.

