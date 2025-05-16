Murfreesboro woman hospitalized with severe vaping-related pneumonia warns others about dangers of vaping

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vaping is on the rise, and it's a habit millions of Americans have picked up.

In 2024, e-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product among middle and high school students in the U.S., and the reality is that none of these products are safe.

At just 22, Madyson Ellard is working to rebuild her strength after spending months in the hospital due to what doctors believe was vaping-induced pneumonia.

"Just doing this, I'm out of breath, and it's crazy," Ellard said.

The young Murfreesboro woman now faces significant physical limitations from her ordeal.

"I can't run. I can't jump. I can barely pick up my nephew, and he's 3," Ellard said.

Ellard believes her health issues started when she began vaping at 16.

"I was 16 and hanging with some friends and got peer pressured into it," Ellard said.

The flavored e-cigarettes made it even more appealing. She said the habit triggered a violent coughing fit earlier this year. She suddenly couldn't breathe.

"I got a chest x-Ray at the hospital in Alabama, and that's when they found I had the pneumonia and also in acute renal failure," Ellard said.

After using a breathing mask, she was discharged, only to end up back in the hospital with the same issue.

"When they were trying to put me on the ventilator the venting failed because they couldn't get through and I crashed and coded for 2 1/2 minutes," Ellard said.

She now has scars around her neck from emergency procedures to open her airway.

Dr. Hilary Tindle of Vanderbilt University Medical Center said vaping nicotine or THC can seriously harm the heart and lungs.

"We simply don't know the long-term effects," Tindle said.

"The heavy metals and other things in the vapor aerosol that people are inhaling as they're vaping can also harm the cardiovascular system," Tindle said.

Dr. Tindle added that addiction is spreading fast among young people.

"A high proportion of high school students who are vaping are doing it 20 out of 30 days," Tindle said.

Ellard said doctors believe she had vaping-induced pneumonia, but they were shocked at how severe it became for someone her age.

She's now in physical and occupational therapy and uses an oxygen machine at night. She's looking forward to the day she can run and do everyday activities again.

When asked what she would tell her 16-year-old self, Ellard didn't hesitate.

"I'd tell her to chuck it out the window because it's not worth it in the long run," Ellard said.

The CDC reported many young people who vape also use other tobacco products, including cigarettes and cigars, which is called dual use. If you or your child is struggling to quit these products there's help. You can reach out to the hotline 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Have you or someone you know experienced health issues from vaping?

