MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro's longest-run consignment store is closing its doors after 39 years in business. Carolyn’s Consignment not only provided clothes at a reasonable price, but the owner also poured back into her community.

Carolyn Jernigan, the owner, has spent a good portion of her life building her brand and business. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears to make her lifelong dream come true.

She wishes the owner of her shopping center well in their next chapter. She says they're going in a new direction. They to bring in more restaurant. She says they're not renewing her lease. It's going to be tough for her to say goodbye.

"I love serving my community. I love my customers, consignors and it’s just going to be heartbreaking not having them around anymore," Jernigan said.

Carolyn raised her family there now her grandchildren. She’s decided to retire after the shop closes in 45 days.

"I guess this it is God's way of pushing me out and saying it’s time for you to retire," Jernigan said.

She's taking time to savor every moment, especially the ones made with her loyal customers.

“I’m so thankful for the things people have said and I didn’t realize I was loved so much until I was going out of business," Jernigan said.

The store's last day open will be May 31st. She wishes the owner well in the future of the shopping center.

Her shop is located at 2041 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro.

