Music and memory: How a Mt. Juliet man is fighting his Alzheimer's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Father's Day weekend is a time of celebration and gratitude for many as they honor the father figures in their lives. For Jim Talley, also known as James, this occasion holds a special significance despite his ongoing battle with dementia.

While memories may fade, Jim's love for music and his remarkable musicianship remain intact.

Jim's daughter, Stacy Miller, says her father is still very happy.

"He still laughs and has a smile on his face," Miller said.

His joy stems from his family and his lifelong passion for playing the drums. Talley played in a band and was a studio drummer.

Talley wishes to remember the people he played with, highlighting the impact that dementia has had on his memory. Nevertheless, his musical abilities and expertise persist, demonstrating that the essence of his musicianship transcends the limitations of his condition.

The journey of battling dementia has not been easy for him, but his family is there to take on the challenge. They divide responsibilities to ensure Talley receives the care he needs. Miller said it's important for her father to voice his desires while occasionally offering reminders.

Experts advocate for brain stimulation as an effective tool in slowing down the progression of memory loss. For Talley, drumming serves as a stimulation, tapping into his muscle memory.

"It feels like seeing him again," Miller said.

Despite Jim's involvement in various clinical trials aimed at slowing down the progression of his disease, there is no known cure for Alzheimer's disease.

Talley is preparing to join another 52-week trial in the coming months, having tried multiple treatments in search of relief. One treatment that showed promise for Talley was Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) at the Nashville Brain Institute, which helped alleviate his depression and reduce symptoms. However, TMS is strictly used for depression, and in some cases, bipolar disorder — not Alzheimer's.

Jim's career as a musician has given him memorable experiences, including opening for Elvis in Las Vegas.

While the disease may rob him of his memories, it cannot take away his gift for music. One of Jim's longtime bandmates, Michael James, sheds light on their musical connection. They have spent nearly 50 years making music together.

“Jim is a drummer. I'm a bass player and that's what defines us as people. He's still a person he just has a problem remembering some things," James said.