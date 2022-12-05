Music City Bowl 2022: Kentucky vs. Iowa matchup expected to draw large crowds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The stage is set for the 25th annual Transperfect Music City Bowl.

Kentucky will take on Iowa and it's a matchup expected to bring big crowds to Nashville.

For the last 25 years, the event has become a staple in the city. And football isn't the only thing that's celebrated.

The Music City bowl means big business for Nashville. In fact, last year the event set a record for bringing in $32 million.

In total, since it began, the game has added 390 million dollars to the city's economy.

"I think the venues and downtown and sports and entertainment have really transformed what was really a week that was very slow to one of our highest performing weeks economically," Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, said.

It's an economic boost that bars are eager to welcome this year, especially Headquarters Beercade, the official home for Kentucky Wildcats fans.

"We're really excited to have the game going on all the screens and we'll be a packed out house," bar manager Wendi Hughen said.

She said fans never dissapoint.

"The Kentucky fans bring in a lot of energy and it's very good for our economy. Brings in a lot of people when our business is not so busy at this time," Hughen said.

And no matter who wins or loses, those who visit are sure to have a good time.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. on New Years Eve at Nissan Stadium.

Tickets are still available. You can purchase tickets by visiting the Music City Bowl's website HERE.