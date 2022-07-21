NASHSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The excessive heat we've been enduring is having an impact on special events. The Music City Brewer's Festival is setting up some ways for you to beat the heat Saturday.

The festival is happening Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. with about 2,500 people expected to be there.

Due to the heat, the festival will have multiple cooling zones with misting, multiple free drinks like canned water and hydration IVs available to buy. There will be tents for shade, fans and — if you want — some staffers will have water guns.

Remember heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer, so as we see the hot temperatures now and over the summer you want to be cautious.

Tickets for the festival are on sale here.