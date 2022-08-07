Music City Grand Prix evacuates grandstands due to weather watch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A weather watch Sunday afternoon forced Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to evacuate its grandstands and encourage attendants to seek shelter immediately.

The shelter in place order was lifted in just under two hours. Music City Grand Prix will announce its adjusted schedule shortly.

We will share an updated @MusicCityGP schedule as quick as we can! — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) August 7, 2022

Fans attending the Grand Prix event were at the mercy of a local weather watch issued at about 1 p.m. They were quickly directed to safe exits, or were encouraged to shelter in place if they were guests of the bridge outpost.

🚨WEATHER ALERT 🚨 There is lightning in the area. Please seek shelter immediately at the following locations: Nissan Stadium, Comfort Inn Hotel, or La Quinta Hotel. All activities are postponed until further notice. We'll notify you when its safe to return to your seats! pic.twitter.com/CMT7GxZzfH — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (@MusicCityGP) August 7, 2022

Shelter locations for those leaving the grandstands included Nissan Stadium, Comfort Inn Hotel and the La Quinta Hotel.

The Grand Prix's social media stated that attendants would be notified when it is safe to return to their seats.