Music City Grand Prix evacuates grandstands due to weather watch

Posted at 2:14 PM, Aug 07, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A weather watch Sunday afternoon forced Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to evacuate its grandstands and encourage attendants to seek shelter immediately.

The shelter in place order was lifted in just under two hours. Music City Grand Prix will announce its adjusted schedule shortly.

Fans attending the Grand Prix event were at the mercy of a local weather watch issued at about 1 p.m. They were quickly directed to safe exits, or were encouraged to shelter in place if they were guests of the bridge outpost.

Shelter locations for those leaving the grandstands included Nissan Stadium, Comfort Inn Hotel and the La Quinta Hotel.

The Grand Prix's social media stated that attendants would be notified when it is safe to return to their seats.

