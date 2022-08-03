Music City Grand Prix returns to Nashville: Rev into the weekend with this guide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — IndyCar racing is back in Nashville this weekend with the return of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Crews began setting up for the big weekend in early July.

More than 100,000 people packed downtown Nashville for last year's inaugural event.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp spoke with race president Chris Parker, who detailed changes the team made after last year.

Tickets for this year's event are still available. Here's everything you need to know about the second-annual event.

Fast Facts

This year's Music City Grand Prix will be held August 5-7. Tickets are digital and the event is cashless. Attendees can buy gift cards in exchange for cash at section 108.

Attendees are not allowed to bring non-transparent bags larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Clear bags must be no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Umbrellas, collapsible strollers, soft empty water bottles and cameras are allowed inside the event. However, no long or detachable lenses are allowed.

You will be allowed to come and go during the event — just scan your ticket when leaving in order to get back in at a later time.

The 11-turn, 2.17-mile track will take drivers through the east bank near Nissan Stadium and over Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge. Last year's race served as the first time IndyCars raced over water. The track will again cross the Cumberland River this year, but with some minor tweaks like widening corners.

Schedule

The party kicks off on Thursday with the FanFest and Pit Stop Challenge on Broadway. Thursday's free and open-to-the-public event will feature a pit stop competition among IndyCar teams. FanFest can be found between First and Fourth Streets starting at 6 p.m. Find more information about FanFest here.

All the rest of the action starts on Friday with smaller races leading up to the big Grand Prix on Sunday.

Road Closures

Several roads around Nissan Stadium will be closed all weekend. Crews have been busy placing barriers and building the grandstands for the past several weeks, closing various roads in the area. Below is a map of which roads will be closed during the event.

Temporary bike lanes will open on S. Fifth Street to Davidson Street, which becomes First Street and will connect cyclists to a parking area under Korean Veterans Boulevard. Cyclists can then ride along the river to the elevator for the pedestrian bridge.

Getting There

Shuttles to and from the event will be offered at Clark Place, Fourth Avenue and Korean Veterans Boulevard, Sixth Avenue and Commerce Street, and 10th Street and Broadway. The shuttle will drop off at Lot F.

It will run Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WeGo is operating a special event train from Lebanon to downtown Nashville on August 7. The train will return to Lebanon one hour after the Grand Ole Prix concert ends.

If you plan to use a ride app to get to the event, the pick-up and drop-off area can be found on Crutcher Street near Gate 4 and near Lot F on Woodland Street.

Music

It wouldn't be an event in Nashville without live music! This year, you can expect shows each night and even a fireworks display on Saturday.

The main stage can be found in Cumberland Park between the pedestrian bridge and Korean Veterans Boulevard.

On Friday at 7 p.m., fans can catch the Freedom Friday Tribute Concert featuring Aaron Lewis.

On Saturday, Tim McGraw will take the main stage at 8:30 p.m. His performance will be followed by a fireworks show.

The Music City Grand Prix will come to a close on Sunday with the Grand Ole Prix, headlined by Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce. The post-race concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m., but ahead of the Grand Ole Prix, Dee Jay Silver will take the stage.

Catch the NewsChannel 5 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix special report at 6:30 p.m. Friday for an inside look at the event.