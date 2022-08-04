Watch Now
News

Actions

Music City Grand Prix kicks off Thursday with FanFest

AM AMELIA VO- Grand Prix Fanfest Begins_frame_81.jpeg
WTVF
AM AMELIA VO- Grand Prix Fanfest Begins_frame_81.jpeg
Posted at 4:40 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 05:40:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the return of the Music City Grand Prix as activities begin Thursday night on Broadway. This is the event's second year in Nashville, last year drawing a crowd of more than 100,000 fans.

FanFest kicks off all the action Thursday night at 5 p.m. It's free and open to all ages.

The car show display will be set up on Broadway between 2nd and 3rd Avenues and feature vehicles from the various series competing in the race weekend. It opens at 5 p.m. for fan photo opportunities.

Starting at the same time, Rocketown’s second annual Mini Grand Prix for kids. Those aged 4 through 9 years old will compete in mini Indy pedal karts.

The Pit Stop Challenge begins at 6 p.m. on Broadway between 1st and 2nd Avenues and will show off the quick skills of INDYCAR crews in town this weekend featuring some of the biggest names in the INDYCAR SERIES.

AM AMELIA VO- Grand Prix Fanfest Begins_frame_891.jpeg

Following that event, Stadium SUPER Trucks will be on display for fans to see ahead of those big races this weekend on Lower Broad.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning and tickets are still available! You can find all info related to the Music City Grand Prix in our guide.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap