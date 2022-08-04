Music City Grand Prix kicks off Thursday with FanFest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the return of the Music City Grand Prix as activities begin Thursday night on Broadway. This is the event's second year in Nashville, last year drawing a crowd of more than 100,000 fans.

FanFest kicks off all the action Thursday night at 5 p.m. It's free and open to all ages.

The car show display will be set up on Broadway between 2nd and 3rd Avenues and feature vehicles from the various series competing in the race weekend. It opens at 5 p.m. for fan photo opportunities.

Starting at the same time, Rocketown’s second annual Mini Grand Prix for kids. Those aged 4 through 9 years old will compete in mini Indy pedal karts.

The Pit Stop Challenge begins at 6 p.m. on Broadway between 1st and 2nd Avenues and will show off the quick skills of INDYCAR crews in town this weekend featuring some of the biggest names in the INDYCAR SERIES.

WTVF

Following that event, Stadium SUPER Trucks will be on display for fans to see ahead of those big races this weekend on Lower Broad.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning and tickets are still available! You can find all info related to the Music City Grand Prix in our guide.