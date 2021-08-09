Music City Grand Prix organizers say it was ultimately a success with some lessons learned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 100,000 people came to downtown Nashville this weekend to witness history.

This weekend's Grand Prix made history not only for Music City but also for IndyCar racing. Never before have IndyCars raced over water. With cars racing 553-yards over a bridge, it was one of the features making this Nashville course a standout.

While it was a historic weekend, there were some hiccups.

One of the grandstands wasn't ready for the first two days of the festival causing confusion for fans. Those folks were offered refunds.

Music City Grand Prix President Chris Parker says they learned a lot this year and will use what they learned to make next year bigger and better.

One thing that won't change though is the course, even with some of the big crashes we saw. Overall, 33 laps were run under caution.

"Inherently, you're a race car driver, you're aggressive right," said Big Machine Music City Grand Prix President Chris Parker, "You take chances yea a few more fender benders and precautions people would've liked but think it will bode well long-term because the drivers learning for the first time and provided really great content..."

Who had this guy leading the race with 5 laps to go?#INDYCAR // #MusicCityGP // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/A48AewqDjG — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 9, 2021

Contact between Alexander Rossi and Patricio O'Ward!#INDYCAR // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/8NKIZKK9HO — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 8, 2021

The Music City Grand Prix is a three-year contract with options for two more years.

Downtown roads have reopened. Parker says it will take a few days to get everything removed from that area but it should be cleared by the end of this week.