Music City Grand Prix: What you need to know, including road closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The long awaited, first-of-its-kind event for Nashville is finally here: The Music City Grand Prix kicks off Friday in the heart of Nashville.

More than 100,000 people are expected downtown to see Nashville's IndyCar street racing debut.

The biggest thing: You’ve got to have tickets to see most of the action. The majority of events will take place around Nissan Stadium. However, Sunday’s big two-mile race will travel from Nissan over the river and into SoBro area.

Tickets or not, it’s going to be a big celebration downtown. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation (NCVC) expects to see more than $20 million spent on downtown businesses.

WTVF The Music City Grand Prix kicks off Friday in the heart of Nashville.

Metro leaders say it’s a boost the city needs, especially for a typically slow time because students are back in school.

ROAD CLOSURES IN EFFECT

Road closures that started Thursday will last until Monday. Metro Nashville police estimate more than 140,000 are expected to attend the event over its three days.

There will be no public parking at Nissan Stadium. Police said fans are encouraged to find parking on the west side of the Cumberland River and walk to the stadium area via the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge or the Woodland Street Bridge or take a shuttle from one of the major hotels in downtown. Click here for more information.

WTVF

WTVF

The following road closures went into effect Thursday morning:

Korean Veterans Boulevard/Shelby Avenue from 2 nd Avenue South to Interstate Drive

I-24 exit ramps at Shelby Avenue

Shelby Avenue at S. 4 th Street (access to the I-24 west ramp is allowed)

Interstate Drive (access to the I-24 east entrance ramp is allowed)

Hermitage Avenue at Middleton Street will be closed to northbound traffic. Traffic will be diverted onto Middleton toward 2 nd Avenue South as the northbound route into the city. Allowances will be made for residents and businesses in the immediate area of the closure

Peabody Street from 2 nd Avenue South to Crockett Street

Russell Street

Titans Way

Victory Avenue

Sylvan Street

South 1 st Street from Victory Avenue to South 2 nd Street

South 2 nd Street from Shelby Avenue to Russell Street

South 3rd Street from Crutcher to Sylvan Streets

The KVB & Seigenthaler Ped. Bridge will be closed beginning Thurs. due to the @MusicCityGP event. To ensure bicycle accommodations are maintained, NDOT is establishing a protected bike lane detour across the Woodland St. Bridge. The detour will run from Davidson St. to 2nd Ave N. pic.twitter.com/rTftnaZkfU — Nashville Department of Transportation (@NashvilleDOT) August 3, 2021

Traffic Anchor Rebecca Schleicher has a look at the traffic impacts and the best way to get to the races this weekend.

MNPD officials said more than 120 officers will be working traffic and security posts each day of the event, in addition to uniformed private security officials.

Also, with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, there are a lot of eyes on the health safety aspect of the weekend. Doctors are urging people to mask up and be mindful of others, even though most events this weekend are outdoors.