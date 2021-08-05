NCVC predicts Music City Grand Prix will bring in more than $20 million in spending

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For racing fans, Broadway might as well be the starting line for their Music City weekend. "As soon as I found out about it I had to come back and see what it’s all about," said Ronald Hemler, a die-hard racing fan.

Helmer has circuited all the famous tracks. "Poconos, Watkins Glen, Virginia, Delaware," he said.

But before Nashville's IndyCar street racing debut, he's also here with his family to lap around the neon and music notes of Lower Broad, with plenty of money to spend.

"Oh we’re going to go to all the bars, have some good food and just have a good time," said Hemler.

That's music to the ears of Butch Spyridon, the CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation. "It almost feels normal, which probably couldn’t be more exciting," said Spyridon.

Spyridon predicts Nashville's businesses will be the big winners of the Music City Grand Prix. "We estimate it will be north of 20 million dollars in direct spend, and that doesn’t take into account the millions that was spent producing the event itself. So it’s a significant weekend," he said.

Like a good pit crew, Spyridon says the timing couldn't have been better. "August starts to really slow things down, back to school, no conventions, less leisure. So this is a boost at a time we need it," said Spyridon.

And while race fans will have their eyes on the big finish this Sunday, Spyridon hopes it's just the starting line for Nashville's newest tradition. "Entertaining Nashvillians and visitors alike -- it’s just -- cool is the best word," he said.