Music City Hot Chicken Festival returns for 18th year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here in Music City, we do things a little differently.

You can have your classic hot dogs and hamburgers, but we take hot chicken seriously around here. So much so, the Music City Hot Chicken Festival was back for the 18th year!

It was hot, but not hot enough for people to chicken out of a good time.

The festival began with the Fire Truck Parade along Woodland Street. Once that wrapped up, it was time for the main course.

Hundreds of people waited in line for their favorite hot chicken. There were the staples like Hattie B's and Prince's, but it was chance for others to put their names out there as well.

Steve Younes is not from Nashville, but has been here for two decades.

"20 years is local right? I think 20 years and two hot chicken championships basically guarantees you local status."

Yes, Younes is a two-time hot chicken champion thanks to Surfin' Bird Hot Chicken.

"I don't have to tell you what my secret is," he joked.

Proceeds go to Music City Parks and Recreation.