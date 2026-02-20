Music City loop: Boring Company faces heated questions at Metro committee meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Boring Company's "Music City Loop" project has plans to move forward.

While airport leadership gave the company a green light this week, it's now catching heat from Metro Council.

Thursday night, the Boring Company presented the loop project and answered questions from Metro Council at a committee meeting.

Company leadership showed their plans for a 25-mile underground tunnel that would shuttle passengers in Tesla from downtown to BNA and back, much like an Uber or Lyft. A separate route would transport between Broadway and West End Avenue. The company compared the plan to their project in Las Vegas.

Some of the council members voiced support, though many took issue with the project.

Many pointed to the fact that they weren't clued into the plans earlier, although the Boring Company says they did privately meet with some members of the council and the Mayor's Office.

Others requested robust environmental reviews, asked if the project conflicts with the "Choose How You Move" plan, and questioned whether this would increase traffic.

"So they're proposing essentially to congest downtown with all the car traffic that's going to the airport, I don't see the value in that," said council member Clay Capp in an interview.

However, BNA leadership believes it will cut back on congestion.

On Wednesday, the Airport Authority board of commissioners gave the Boring Company the green light, approving a 40-year license agreement to build the loop.

"Anything that allows us to put vehicles off of our roadway and basically lengthens the time that our roadways would be successful," said board president Doug Kreulen.

While Metro council members were hoping for transparency and answers for their constituents, the Boring Company is legally set up to move forward with the project.

With state and airport authority approval, it can likely get started on construction once it secures the necessary permits.

We'll keep you updated on how this major project progresses.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.