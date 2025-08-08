Music City Loop map reveals tunnel route from Nashville airport to State Capitol amid transit plan concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New details are emerging about the proposed Music City Loop — an underground tunnel system connecting Nashville International Airport to downtown.

A route map shared at Thursday’s Convention Authority meeting shows the planned path for the Boring Company’s project, founded by tech billionaire Elon Musk. The tunnel would use Teslas as a paid taxi service for passengers traveling between the airport and key downtown destinations.

According to the map, the tunnel would start at the airport, run beneath airport property and Murfreesboro Pike, follow Lafayette Street past the Music City Center, continue under 8th Avenue, then run along Rosa Parks Boulevard, ending near the State Capitol. Officials have also discussed the possibility of a station inside the Music City Center parking garage.

Tunnel vs. “Choose How You Move”

Mayor Freddie O’Connell has raised concerns about how the project could affect Nashville’s own voter-approved transit plan, Choose How You Move.

“Murfreesboro [Pike] is one of those key corridors,” O’Connell said. “So now we kind of have to assess and parallel the integrity of that entire corridor if that's going to be the program of the loop," O'Connell said.

70 Questions and Counting

Through a records request, NewsChannel 5 obtained a list of more than 70 questions Metro has submitted to the Boring Company and the State of Tennessee, many focused on the proposed route.

Among them: how existing sewer tunnels along Lafayette Street — about 50 feet deep — might interfere with the loop’s construction (Questions 32 and 33), and whether the project accounts for future sewer needs (Question 34).

Despite these unanswered questions, O’Connell says the project still appears to have state support.

"The state is looking primarily at state land, state right of way,”he said. “But I haven't seen a detailed route map."

The mayor added that the governor’s office has encouraged Metro to keep pressing for information. "They've said yes -- please make sure you get your questions answered."

Is this project an exciting new development for a growing city, or a major concern with so many unknowns? Share your thoughts on the Music City Loop by emailing Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.