Music City named top global destination to visit in June by National Geographic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City is getting ready to welcome thousands more tourists this summer.

National Geographic has named Nashville the top destination in the world to visit in June.

To start the month, the four-day CMA festival will kick off on June 9. Major country superstars will take the stage at Nissan Stadium. There are also a lot of free activities that give concert-goers the chance to see talented musicians and artists at different stages across downtown Nashville.

A few weeks later, the city will welcome thousands of people coming to attend the Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester. Last year, the festival was canceled for a second year due to flooding.

There's also Musicians Corner and Full Moon Pickin' Parties, which always have a great turnout.

Those are just some of the events, but there will be tons of other concert series and free music opportunities all summer.

Nashville also offers a lot of outdoor recreational events and activities too.

Places rounding out National Geographic's top five to visit in June are Pembrokeshire, Wales; Malaysian Borneo; Sweden and Cusco, Peru.