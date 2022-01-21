Watch
Music City remembers music legend Meat Loaf

Mark Lobliner
'Meat loaf' enjoyed hanging out with neighbors on Halloween in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Meat Loaf
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 18:15:14-05

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Singer and actor Marvin Lee Aday, also known as Meat Loaf, has died. He was 74 years old.

While his official cause of death has not been released, several national media outlets report he died from COVID-19 complications.

Meat Loaf won a Grammy for the song "I’d Do Anything for Love." He sold millions of his "Bat Out of Hell" album.

He also starred in films like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." You may also know Meat Loaf from appearances in movies like "Wayne's World" and "Fight Club."

In March of 2021, he sang on Broadway at Redneck Riviera with his buddy John Rich.

In recent years, Meat Loaf called Brentwood home.

"I was kind of star-struck, I don’t get starstruck much, but this is a guy I looked up to, and it was Halloween, I was dressed up as Zeus — first thing he said is, 'you wanna posedown?' I was like, in shock," said Marc Lobliner said.

Lobliner, a bodybuilder, said they instantly hit it off trick-or-treating in the neighborhood.

"For me, it was the coolest thing ever because here’s someone you idolize, has one of the bestselling albums in the history of music to this day with 'Bat Out of Hell,' and it’s almost like I’ve made it, I live next to Meat Loaf!" Lobliner said.

Famous people around the world, and celebrities in Nashville, posted on social media about the legacy he left behind.

