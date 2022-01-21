Music City remembers music legend Meat Loaf

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Singer and actor Marvin Lee Aday, also known as Meat Loaf, has died. He was 74 years old.

While his official cause of death has not been released, several national media outlets report he died from COVID-19 complications.

Meat Loaf won a Grammy for the song "I’d Do Anything for Love." He sold millions of his "Bat Out of Hell" album.

He also starred in films like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." You may also know Meat Loaf from appearances in movies like "Wayne's World" and "Fight Club."

Actor and singer ‘Meat Loaf’ has died, he was surrounded by friends and family. His neighbors in Brentwood are mourning, they loved hanging out with him. This is a video from March of 2021 at Redneck Riviera with his buddy @johnrich @nc5 (📸 Wortman Works Media & Marketing) pic.twitter.com/9aJlBeiAnz — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) January 21, 2022

In March of 2021, he sang on Broadway at Redneck Riviera with his buddy John Rich.

We’ll miss you brother…Thanks for all the music and memories. You were truly One of a kind! #RIPMeatloaf pic.twitter.com/NxHQBHXdKG — John Rich (@johnrich) January 21, 2022

In recent years, Meat Loaf called Brentwood home.

"I was kind of star-struck, I don’t get starstruck much, but this is a guy I looked up to, and it was Halloween, I was dressed up as Zeus — first thing he said is, 'you wanna posedown?' I was like, in shock," said Marc Lobliner said.

Lobliner, a bodybuilder, said they instantly hit it off trick-or-treating in the neighborhood.

"For me, it was the coolest thing ever because here’s someone you idolize, has one of the bestselling albums in the history of music to this day with 'Bat Out of Hell,' and it’s almost like I’ve made it, I live next to Meat Loaf!" Lobliner said.

Famous people around the world, and celebrities in Nashville, posted on social media about the legacy he left behind.