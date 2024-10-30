Music City Walk of Fame Park to honor artists, pay tribute to Opry's 100th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Legendary “tropical troubadour” Jimmy Buffett; iconic gospel quartet The Fairfield Four; visionary hospitality leader Colin Reed of Ryman Hospitality Properties; and beloved Grand Ole Opry announcer and WSM host Bill Cody will be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to view the ceremony.

Reed and Cody are being honored in tribute to the Grand Old Opry celebrating its 100th anniversary next year. Jimmy Buffett passed away on September 1, 2023, and will be inducted posthumously.

The inductees will be honored with the 105th, 106th, 107th and 108th stars on the Music City Walk of Fame.

They are recognized for their significant work of preserving Nashville’s musical heritage and for contributing to the world through song.