Watch Now
News

Actions

Music City Walk of Fame to induct John Prine, Patsy Cline

Music-Americana Awards
Wade Payne/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, John Prine performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show in Nashville, Tenn. Prine was named artist of the year at the Americana Honors and Awards. The Americana Music Association announced the winners online this year after their awards show, normally held in Nashville, Tennessee, was cancelled because of the pandemic. Prine died April 7, 2020, from complications of the coronavirus. He was 73. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Music-Americana Awards
Posted at 3:55 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 16:55:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Nashville will induct four more musicians into the Music City Walk of Fame, including the likes of John Prine and Patsy Cline.

Fisk Jubilee Singers director Paul T. Kwami, who recently died, and industry executive Ed Hardy will also receive an induction.

The induction ceremony will take place Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at Music City Walk of Fame Park. Members of the public are invited to view the ceremony.

Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, a roughly one-mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row. Permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of inductees are displayed in a star design.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap