Music City Walk of Fame to induct John Prine, Patsy Cline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville will induct four more musicians into the Music City Walk of Fame, including the likes of John Prine and Patsy Cline.

Fisk Jubilee Singers director Paul T. Kwami, who recently died, and industry executive Ed Hardy will also receive an induction.

The induction ceremony will take place Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at Music City Walk of Fame Park. Members of the public are invited to view the ceremony.

Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, a roughly one-mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row. Permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of inductees are displayed in a star design.