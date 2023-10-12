Music City's best local art returns to Centennial Park for the TN Craft Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Celebrate the role of craft across the state of Tennessee as craft week kicks off!

The showcase of Music City's best local art returns to Centennial Park on October 13 and runs through October 15. It's open to the public and free to attend.

This year's fair features finely crafted artwork, hands-on activities for the kids and plenty of food! Artists will range from Clay to painting to mixed media and more! Plus you'll be able to learn and meet the artists as well!

Head on down to the kids' tent if you have any little ones! Each day kids can enjoy take-and-make activities and on Saturday and Sunday will have a marionette show to enjoy!

Show times:

Saturday, October 14 — 10:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 15 — 10:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee Craft Fair

The fair kicks off each day at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. It's also free for everyone to attend!