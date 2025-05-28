Music series hosts family-friendly shows in the heart of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's never too early to make plans for the weekend, and music will once again take over Centennial Park both Friday and Saturday.

Musician's Corner is in its 16th year, offering live music across many genres for free.

The event is family and pet friendly and supports the park through the Centennial Park Conservancy.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp chatted with Justin Branam, the VP of Programming for the Conservancy, about why this music series is important to our community.

"We're part of the revitalization that's happening in Centennial Park and we also fund art exhibits at the Parthenon."

You have three more weekends to enjoy the concerts: Fridays from 5 until 9 and Saturdays from 12 to 6.

Musician's Corner will return Labor Day weekend through the month of September.

For a complete look at the calendar, click here.

