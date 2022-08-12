Musician Amy Grant postpones tour dates to recover injuries sustained in Nashville bicycling accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Musician Amy Grant has postponed her fall tour dates in September and October as she needs more time to recover from the injuries she sustained in a bicycling accident in Nashville last month.

Grant suffered a concussion after riding her bike into a pothole near Harpeth Hills Golf Course on July 27.

All of Grant's concerts will be rescheduled throughout February to April 2023. Tickets will be honored at the new dates.

Grant's manager, Jennifer Cooke explained the postponement and gave an update on Grant's health.