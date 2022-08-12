Watch Now
Musician Amy Grant postpones tour dates to recover injuries sustained in Nashville bicycling accident

Mark Humphrey/AP
In this April 25, 2016, photo, Amy Grant poses for a portrait at her home in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 10:04 AM, Aug 12, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Musician Amy Grant has postponed her fall tour dates in September and October as she needs more time to recover from the injuries she sustained in a bicycling accident in Nashville last month.

Grant suffered a concussion after riding her bike into a pothole near Harpeth Hills Golf Course on July 27.

All of Grant's concerts will be rescheduled throughout February to April 2023. Tickets will be honored at the new dates.

Grant's manager, Jennifer Cooke explained the postponement and gave an update on Grant's health.

"Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates. She will resume touring with her Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith and her annual "Christmas At The Ryman" residency with her husband Vince Gill. Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you."

