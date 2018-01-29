NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville musician was carjacked by a group of teens before she was able to get out of her driveway.

"They stole more than her car and cell phone, they stole her peace of mind," said Jennifer Friend. "[I] came out of my house, saw a young man walking that way and I just came to my car and didn't think twice about it."

She was about to pull out of her driveway onto Sultana Avenue in East Nashville when a group of suspects approached her.

She said they knocked on her window and asked to use her cell phone.



"He apologized, called me ma'am, and then asked if he could borrow my phone to call his mom. Soon as he had the phone, the other kid pulled out a gun and he said 'I have a gun, I'll shoot," Friend said.

They took her 2014 black Kia Seoul and cell phone, neither of which have since been recovered.

Friend said, "I busted my tail to be able to afford the little things that I have. And I don't have a lot."

Friend was leaving her house Saturday night at 9:30p.m. because she was supposed to sing at a music venue in downtown Nashville. Her music equipment, which was in the car, was also taken.

"Shakers, tambourines, and just stuff like that. My microphone, my mic clip, and just other things that I used downtown to do my job," Friend said.

She thought everything was lost until a lady found her license and some of her property nearly 15 miles away.

"I got a Facebook message, from a girl who found my stuff or some of my stuff in the parking lot of Lakeside Apartments in Hermitage," said Friend.

It was raining the night of the carjacking; so most of her property was destroyed.

"It's devastating to see your stuff… ruined," Friend said.

Police believed four teens are behind the carjacking.

"They were still young and they looked very sweet and really cute and I was like aww they want to call their mom. Okay! Here ya go baby, take my phone," Friend said.

She wants the community to be aware that this happened as police search for the suspects. Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.